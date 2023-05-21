Venky & 4 Others For Tiger Nageswara Rao

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is doing back-to-back films and he is coming up with his first Pan India project Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film directed by Vamsee is getting ready for release on October 20th for Dussehra.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will have its first look to be unveiled on May 24th. It is expected to be fierce and majestic. Venkatesh and four other superstars are unveiling the first look in five different languages. John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi and Dulquer Salmaan are the other stars. This is a good promotional strategy from the makers for a Pan India movie.

As a solo hero, Tiger Nageswara Rao is the most expensive film in Ravi Teja’s career. He will be seen in a completely new look in the titular role. Vamsee is making the movie ambitiously, while it’s a prestigious project for producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts too.

GV Prakash Kumar renders soundtracks for the movie that stars two heroines Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj.