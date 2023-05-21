Manda Krishna appeals to AP Dalits to defeat Jagan

MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Sunday appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Dalits, to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next elections. He said that the Dalits are being victimised in Andhra Pradesh and their development was ignored.

Krishna Madiga addressed a round table meeting of the Dalits organised by TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah. Several Dalit leaders addressed the round table meeting where they explained the injustice being done to them.

Krishna Madiga said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had completely ignored the development of the Dalits. The Dalits in AP have gone back by 25 years old in development, he alleged.

He also accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of encouraging atrocities against the Dalits. He said that there were over 8,000 atrocities committed against Dalits in the state in the last four years of the YSR Congress rule.

Krishna Madiga said that a Dalit woman was brutally killed in Palnadu district in the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. He also alleged that the police were not booking cases filed by the Dalits nor were booking cases against those who committed atrocities.

He called upon the people to defeat the YSR Congress and unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections.

TDP former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Amaravati JAC leader Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and others spoke at the meeting.