What’s next for Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya is shattered with two back-to-back debacles: Thank You and Custody. The actor is yet to announce his next film. He has many offers rushed but some of the producers are not ready to pay Rs 10 crores for the actor. At the same time, Naga Chaitanya rejected a series of scripts. For now, the Akkineni actor is on a break and he is not in a hurry.

Shiva Nirvana who directed Naga Chaitanya’s Majili is ready with the script and Chaitanya gave his final nod recently. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made soon. The film will start rolling later this year once Shiva Nirvana is done with the work of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi.