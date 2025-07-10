x
Home > Movie News

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st

Published on July 10, 2025 by swathy

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st

Ten years ago, July 10th was an epoch-making day for Indian box office because SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali : The Beginning, the first installment of two part epic drama involving the story of warring brothers in the backdrop of the fictional Mahismati kingdom, showcased the whole world that regional films can lure international audiences like no other. Besides smashing numerous box office records, the film also made everyone hanker for the conclusion with its cliffhanger climax.

On the eve of completing ten years today, moviegoers are reliving the once in life time cinematic experience and celebrating the new era of Indian film industry. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli made a very special announcement just a while ago much to the delight of audiences across the globe. The filmmaker announced while marking the milestone that the two parts of Baahubali starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia will be released in theatres as one film called Baahubali: The Epic on October 31st this year.

Announcing the news with a poster of Prabhas and the release date on X he wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.” A spectacular poster featuring Prabhas in dual roles as Baahubali and Shivudu was unveiled on this occasion. Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

While the first part plundered 650 Crores worldwide, the second installment amassed close to 2000 Crores gross worldwide and emerged as one of the biggest box office blockbusters across the world.

