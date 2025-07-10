Unique Re-release plan for Baahubali

India’s trendsetting film Baahubali: The Beginning released exactly ten years ago and the team is celebrating the occasion. The team has been working on making the two parts of Baahubali (Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion) into a single part film. The works are completed and on this occasion, the team announced that the film will release as a single part on October 31st in theatres. Some grand re-release plans are currently being made for the re-release of the film in all the languages.

The film will also re-release across the selected international locations like USA, Gulf, UK, France, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali franchise was under making for five years and both these films ended up as the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Ramya Krishna, Nassar and Satyaraj played the lead roles. Arka Media Works bankrolled the franchise of Baahubali.