x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Unique Re-release plan for Baahubali

Published on July 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Finally, Pooja Hegde bags a Telugu Film
image
Unique Re-release plan for Baahubali
image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad

Unique Re-release plan for Baahubali

India’s trendsetting film Baahubali: The Beginning released exactly ten years ago and the team is celebrating the occasion. The team has been working on making the two parts of Baahubali (Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion) into a single part film. The works are completed and on this occasion, the team announced that the film will release as a single part on October 31st in theatres. Some grand re-release plans are currently being made for the re-release of the film in all the languages.

The film will also re-release across the selected international locations like USA, Gulf, UK, France, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali franchise was under making for five years and both these films ended up as the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Ramya Krishna, Nassar and Satyaraj played the lead roles. Arka Media Works bankrolled the franchise of Baahubali.

Next Finally, Pooja Hegde bags a Telugu Film Previous ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
else

TRENDING

image
Finally, Pooja Hegde bags a Telugu Film
image
Unique Re-release plan for Baahubali
image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st

Latest

image
Finally, Pooja Hegde bags a Telugu Film
image
Unique Re-release plan for Baahubali
image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad

Most Read

image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip