Finally, Pooja Hegde bags a Telugu Film

Pooja Hegde was once the lead actress in Telugu and she has done films with all the top stars. She also demanded big remuneration and a series of debacles left her with no big options. Pooja Hegde is busy with Tamil and Hindi films from the past couple of years. She has been aiming for a strong comeback in Telugu and her comeback film seems to have been locked recently. Pooja Hegde will be paired beside Dulquer Salmaan in his next straight Telugu film that will start rolling soon.

Debutant Ravi will direct this project and an official announcement will be made soon. The project was finalized long ago but it was delayed as Dulquer Salmaan was occupied with many projects. Pooja Hegde has been recently approached and the actress gave her nod. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas will produce this prestigious film. Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for two Telugu movies: Kaantha and Aakasamlo Oka Tara.