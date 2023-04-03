Baby 2nd Single: Energetic Fusion Song

Advertisement

The makers of Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin starrer, Baby have unveiled the second song from the album today.

The song is titled Deva Raaja and as the title suggests, it has a classical touch to it, along with the electronic music trance.

The song starts with introduction of Vaishnavi as a village belle who is just getting used to fast-paced city culture. Towards the end, she develops into an urbane girl.

The transformation is depicted through the lyrics. We also see a lavish set that is erected for filming the lyrical video.

The singer Arya Dhayal are in sync with the theme of the song and the tune is catchy and fresh at the same time. The fusion experience is impressive, thanks to the music composer, Vijai Bulganin.

Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh who won national award for Color Photo. SKN is producing the film under Mass Movie Makers banner. The release date will be announced soon.