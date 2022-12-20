‘Baby’: ‘O Rendu Prema Meghaalila’ brings out the aroma of first love

The beauty of first love has been romanticized by cinema songs since the black-and-white era. The rush of teen love is an irresistible sub-genre. The latest song from ‘Baby’ gives us a taste of the sweet feeling of a slowly-blossoming love.

‘O Rendu Prema Meghaalila’ is its title. Composer Vijay Bulganin and talented lyric writer Anantha Sriram complement each other’s efforts to deliver sublime output. “A song you will listen to for a long long time. A song that will stay with you for even longer. A Melody as afresh as your FIRST LOVE,” said Anand Deverakonda, making his love for the first-love song apparent.

The lyrical video shows visuals of the lead man Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya feeling the joy of their new-found state of existence.

The film has been helmed by Sai Rajesh. It is produced by SKN of Mass Movie Makers.