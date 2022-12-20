Raghurama predicts early elections in AP

Narsapur MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Tuesday predicted that the ruling YSR Congress would go for early elections in the state. He said that the early polls will be held either with the general elections in Karnataka or Telangana, which are scheduled for 2023.

He told media persons that Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to go for early elections. He claimed that Jagan had given indications to some of the MLAs and MPs about his plans for early elections. He referred to Jagan holding interactive sessions with he MLAs, party coordinators and other leaders besides the constituency cadre.

The MP also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was mounting pressure on the MLAs and the MPs to keep the money ready for the elections. He said that the chief minister was asking them to give the money in advance to him, promising to give a matching amount to be spent in the election.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had centralised the expenditure for the next elections. He alleged that the chief minister was using all sources, mostly the government institutions to distribute money to the people during the election.

The MP also found fault with Jagan for his plans to appoint two more party volunteers for every 50 houses. He said that these party volunteers would work in coordination with the volunteers already working with the government wages. These three volunteers were expected to mount pressure on the people to vote only for the YSR Congress, he alleged.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress leaders for spending Rs 2.5 crore of State government money to celebrate Jagan’s birthday in the state. Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had amassed wealth, he sought to advise the chief minister to spend from his own treasure for his birthday instead of looting the State treasure.

The MP also alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were forcing the students and youth to donate blood in the state marking Jagan’s birthday. He wondered why should the youth and students donate blood by force and asked the chief minister to stop drawing blood of the people in the name of his birthday celebrations.