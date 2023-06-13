Baby To Release In July 2nd Week

Starring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles, Baby is an intense love dram.

Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film is produced by SKN under MASS movie makers.

Coming to the topic, the makers of the film have finally decided to release the film in the second week of July.

The shoot of the film has been completed and the makers are currently busy with the post production of the film which is happening at a brisk pace.

As the film heads for its release in around a month from now, the promotional campaign is expected to pick up the pace.

The songs were chartbusters already and that has set the stage for the film’s release.