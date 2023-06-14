Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a massive public meeting in Khammam. Before he flies back to New Delhi, Amit Shah will be in Hyderabad on June 16th to meet the country’s pride and top director SS Rajamouli. Amit Shah will personally congratulate Rajamouli for the Oscar achievement. There are reports that Amit Shah will meet Rajamouli in his Hyderabad residence. There are reports that Rajamouli refused to meet Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to avoid political controversies.

Amit Shah met NTR in a private hotel in Hyderabad in the past and this triggered debates. He also met Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in New Delhi. This is the first time Amit Shah is meeting Rajamouli. The top director recently started working on the script of his next film that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The shoot commences next year.