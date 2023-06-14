Buzz: Trisha paired up beside Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi is fast wrapping up the shoot of Bhola Shankar and the film is slated for August 11th release across the globe. The actor is holding talks with several young directors for his upcoming films. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala impressed Megastar with a script and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. As per the update, Trisha is in talks to romance Megastar in this untitled entertainer. An official announcement is awaited.

Trisha made her comeback recently and she turned quite busy in no time. The actress is also charging huge remuneration. Tollywood young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda will be seen playing an important role. There are reports that Sree Leela is paired up beside Siddhu in this film. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this film on Goldbox Entertainments banner. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for Vasishta and the film too is expected to roll this year. Chiranjeevi is in plans to shoot for both these projects simultaneously.