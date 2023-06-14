Pawan embarks on Varahi for Godavari tour

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday embarked on his Varahi vehicle for his tour in the Godavari districts. He reached Annavaram and offered special prayers at the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple before starting his tour.

Pawan Kalyan would be touring the region till June 23. He is scheduled to address ten public meetings during this period. He would also be interacting with the representatives of various groups, including government employees, contract employees, and others.

The Jana Sena chief would also be interacting with the individuals during his tour and receive representations from the people on their problems. He would address public meetings at Kathipudi on the first day, followed by public meetings at Pithapuram on June 16, Kakinada on June 18, Mummidivaram on June 20, Amalapuram on June 21, Malkipuram on June 22, and Narasapuram on June 23.

Pawan Kalyan had conducted yagam at his party office in Mangalagiri and laid the foundation stone for the party central office. He also held a couple of meetings with the party leaders at the Mangalagiri office before leaving for Annavaram on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the East Godavari and Kakinada district police have given permission to the Jana Sena Party for conducting the tour of Pawan Kalyan. Kakinada SP, S Satish Kumar told media persons that the police have given permission for the tour and have advised the party leaders to ensure safety of the people.