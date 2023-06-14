Tollywood producer arrested in drugs case

Tollywood producer KP Chowdary, who released Rajni’s Kabali in Telugu, was arrested today by Cyberabad police in the drug case. Details as below.

KP Chowdary is more known to the Telugu audience through controversies than his films. Earlier, during the murder of NRI Chigurupati Jayaram also, his name popped up in the news as he was a friend of Shikha Chowdary, whose name was on the suspect list at that time. Now he is again in the news for not-so-good reasons. Cyberabad police arrested a drug gang today in Hyderabad and KP Chowdary was also part of that gang. Reportedly, police seized cocaine from him. KP Chowdary seems to be staying in Goa for quite some time now.

We need to wait and see if any more Tollywood links are going to be exposed as part of this case in the upcoming days.