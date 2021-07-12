Back to Work: Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu and Akhil

The shoots of several Telugu films resumed in June and some of them have planned their upcoming schedules to commence their shoot in July. Nandamuri Balakrishna resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Akhanda in Hyderabad today. Boyapati Srinu is the director and the shoot is expected to complete by the end of this month. The makers are eyeing the September 9th release for this mass entertainer. Superstar Mahesh Babu is back to the sets of Sakaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad today. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the heroine. Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases for Sankranthi 2022.

Akhil Akkineni is back to work from today and he commenced the shoot of his next film Agent today. Akhil’s transformation with a ripped and muscular look turned out to be the talk of Tollywood. Surendar Reddy is the director of this spy thriller and the film is aimed for release during the end of this year. Some more films resumed shoot from today and Tollywood is expected some prominent films to release in August and September.