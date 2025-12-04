x
Bad Boy Karthik Pommante Single: Heart-wrenching

Published on December 4, 2025 by nymisha

Naga Shaurya has been choosing different scripts and he is offering nice diverse films to audiences. Now, he is starring in Bad Boy Karthik in the direction of Ramesh and it is produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijaya Kumar Chintalapudi, Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi.

The makers have released first single, Pommante, from the film. Upon first hearing, we can say that the song marks a big comeback of Harris Jayaraj. The famous composer has been waiting for a good opportunity and Bad Boy Karthik seems to be it. He delivered a solid heart-wrenching track.

We see flow of emotions between a sister and brother being exhibited expertly by the actors and singers. Naga Shaurya is believable as a devastated youngster who is unable to digest the fact that his sister wanted him out of her life. On the other hand, Sridevi Vijaykumar is also very apt in her performance.

Both of them present a very believable and highly emotional bond. Vijay Yesudas and Sakthisree Gopalan with their vocals enhance the feel in the lyrics written by Chandrabose. Overall, the song increases anticipation for the film created by the first look and glimpse. Release date to be revealed soon by the makers.

