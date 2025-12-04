Secretariat Union Polls Turn Into New Political Battleground in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has not seen any major elections after the YSRCP was defeated in last year’s Assembly polls and the NDA alliance came to power. The wait ends soon. The State Secretariat Employees’ Union is heading into a crucial election that has already started drawing political attention across the state.

The term of the current union ends on the 29th of this month. This has opened the door for a new leadership contest that could reveal where employee loyalties stand in the post-election political landscape. Though this is officially an employees’ battle, political influence is expected to play a major role behind the scenes.

At present, the union is led by the panel headed by Kakarlapudi Venkata Ramireddy, who is widely known as a supporter of the previous YSRCP government. The new NDA administration suspended him soon after coming to power. Yet the executive committee continued to function. With fresh elections approaching, there is growing curiosity about how employees will vote this time.

The Election Schedule has now been released. The process begins on December 11 with a general body meeting. The official notification will be issued on December 12. Nominations will be accepted on December 15 and 16 and will be scrutinised on the 17th. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 5 pm on the same day. The voting will take place on December 23 and the results will be announced later that evening after counting.

Only Secretariat employees are eligible to vote and they will choose representatives to lead their primary union. Although these elections appear internal, previous polls have shown how deeply political influence runs within employee groups. This year is expected to be no different. Both the ruling alliance and the YSRCP are keen to demonstrate their strength inside the Secretariat.

This contest has become a symbolic test of political presence in the state’s most powerful administrative centre.