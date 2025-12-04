x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Secretariat Union Polls Turn Into New Political Battleground in Andhra Pradesh

Published on December 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Finally, Telangana GO arrives for Akhanda 2
image
US Tightens H-1B Screening, Targets Applicants Linked to Online Censorship
image
One year for Pushpa Stampede: How is Sritej?
image
Jagan Slams NDA Coalition on Farm Crisis, Walks Out When Asked About Three Capitals
image
Isha Glimpse stuns: Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati releasing this horror thriller

Secretariat Union Polls Turn Into New Political Battleground in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Secretariat

Andhra Pradesh has not seen any major elections after the YSRCP was defeated in last year’s Assembly polls and the NDA alliance came to power. The wait ends soon. The State Secretariat Employees’ Union is heading into a crucial election that has already started drawing political attention across the state.

The term of the current union ends on the 29th of this month. This has opened the door for a new leadership contest that could reveal where employee loyalties stand in the post-election political landscape. Though this is officially an employees’ battle, political influence is expected to play a major role behind the scenes.

At present, the union is led by the panel headed by Kakarlapudi Venkata Ramireddy, who is widely known as a supporter of the previous YSRCP government. The new NDA administration suspended him soon after coming to power. Yet the executive committee continued to function. With fresh elections approaching, there is growing curiosity about how employees will vote this time.

The Election Schedule has now been released. The process begins on December 11 with a general body meeting. The official notification will be issued on December 12. Nominations will be accepted on December 15 and 16 and will be scrutinised on the 17th. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 5 pm on the same day. The voting will take place on December 23 and the results will be announced later that evening after counting.

Only Secretariat employees are eligible to vote and they will choose representatives to lead their primary union. Although these elections appear internal, previous polls have shown how deeply political influence runs within employee groups. This year is expected to be no different. Both the ruling alliance and the YSRCP are keen to demonstrate their strength inside the Secretariat.

This contest has become a symbolic test of political presence in the state’s most powerful administrative centre.

Next Bad Boy Karthik Pommante Single: Heart-wrenching Previous IMDB Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Finally, Telangana GO arrives for Akhanda 2
image
One year for Pushpa Stampede: How is Sritej?
image
Isha Glimpse stuns: Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati releasing this horror thriller

Latest

image
Finally, Telangana GO arrives for Akhanda 2
image
US Tightens H-1B Screening, Targets Applicants Linked to Online Censorship
image
One year for Pushpa Stampede: How is Sritej?
image
Jagan Slams NDA Coalition on Farm Crisis, Walks Out When Asked About Three Capitals
image
Isha Glimpse stuns: Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati releasing this horror thriller

Most Read

image
US Tightens H-1B Screening, Targets Applicants Linked to Online Censorship
image
Jagan Slams NDA Coalition on Farm Crisis, Walks Out When Asked About Three Capitals
image
Secretariat Union Polls Turn Into New Political Battleground in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look