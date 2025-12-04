IMDB has announced the most Popular Stars of the country for the year. Saiyyara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are on the top of the list and they surpassed several legendary actors. None from Telugu cinema are in the list. Aamir Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Lakshya made it to the top five. Rashmika Mandanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty made it to the top ten from the South. Here is the top ten IMDB Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025:

Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda

Aamir Khan

Ishaan Khatter

Lakshya

Rashmika Mandanna

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Triptii Dimri

Rukmini Vasanth

Rishab Shetty