Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi coming for Dasara

The team of NBK108 made their release date official today. Surprisingly they dint announce the release date yet and revealed they are coming for Vijayadasami (Dasara). While the other three competitors for NBK108 film Vijay’s Leo, Ram Pothineni- Boyapati Srinu film and Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao releasing on Oct 19th and 20th.

The poster was released with the tag, “Vijayadasamaki Ayudhapooja”, which means that the film is going to be an actioner with Anil Ravipudi’s mass comedy flavour. NBK108 is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on the Shine Screens banner. Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela are the lead actresses in the film. Thaman is the music director. Balakrishna’s look from the film is out recently and the response was decent.