Sukumar’s proteges setting up new Trend

There are several successful directors in Telugu cinema. None of the proteges of SS Rajamouli have been successful. VV Vinayak is the one of the best mass directors of Telugu cinema but his assistants never delivered hits. But things are completely different with Sukumar and his associates. Sukumar takes special care of his assistants and he even spends time on their films. Uppena is one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and it was directed by Buchi Babu. He now bagged an opportunity to direct Ram Charan in his second film.

Srikanth Odela is now creating ripples with his work. His debut film Dasara received rave reviews and Srikanth is appreciated for his vision. He is rushed with several offers now. One more associate of Sukumar named Karthik Dandu is making his debut with Sai Tej’s Virupaksha. Sukumar Writings is co-producing this film. When Sukumar is busy delivering huge hits, all his proteges are busy making dream debuts in Tollywood.