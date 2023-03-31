Samantha shooting in Alleppey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from Shaakuntalam movie promotions for a while and joined Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi film schedule. The actress posted an update of the film with a video glimpse on her Instagram from Kerala. The backwaters of Alleppey are beautiful in the video.
Sam has a sensible relationship with Alleppey, her debut film Ye Maya Chesave was mostly shot in Alleppey. Leaving this, Kushi is said to be a heartwarming love story and Samantha is going to carry the emotional love story with huge expectations. Kushi is a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. After completing Kushi’s schedule, she will be back to Shaakuntalam movie promotions and the film is scheduled for April 14th release in five languages.
