Dasara Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest Opening for Nani

Nani’s Dasara has taken an excellent opening worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 18 Cr (excluding GST). The film has taken a huge opening in Nizam owing to the regional factor. This is the biggest-ever opening for a hero worldwide and also the highest for a hero outside the Tier-1 category. The collections of the film are disappointing in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India though the film is promoted aggressively. In the Overseas markets, the film is doing very well and is expected to cross the Million mark in the USA market alone on Friday.
|Area
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Nizam
|6.74 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|1.51 Cr
|UA
|1.48 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|1.24 Cr (including GST)
|East
|0.86 Cr
|Krishna
|0.72 Cr (including GST)
|West
|0.54 Cr
|Nellore
|0.33 Cr
|AP/TS
|13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST)
|ROI
|1.65 Cr
|OS
|4.45 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|19.52 Cr (18.02 Cr excluding GST)
|WorldWide Gross
|31 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|46 Cr