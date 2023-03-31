Dasara Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest Opening for Nani

Dasara Day1 Worldwide Collections

Nani’s Dasara has taken an excellent opening worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 18 Cr (excluding GST). The film has taken a huge opening in Nizam owing to the regional factor. This is the biggest-ever opening for a hero worldwide and also the highest for a hero outside the Tier-1 category. The collections of the film are disappointing in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India though the film is promoted aggressively. In the Overseas markets, the film is doing very well and is expected to cross the Million mark in the USA market alone on Friday.

AreaDay1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam6.74 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded1.51 Cr
UA1.48 Cr (including GST)
Guntur1.24 Cr (including GST)
East0.86 Cr
Krishna0.72 Cr (including GST)
West0.54 Cr
Nellore0.33 Cr
AP/TS13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST)
ROI1.65 Cr
OS4.45 Cr
Worldwide Share19.52 Cr (18.02 Cr excluding GST)
WorldWide Gross31 Cr
Pre-Release Business46 Cr

