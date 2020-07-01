Balakrishna in a social drama?

During his recent interviews, Nandamuri Balakrishna made it clear that his complete focus is on Boyapati Srinu’s films. He ruled out several speculations about his upcoming projects. Balakrishna is considering Aditya 999 which may happen next year. The latest update says that the script of his next film is locked. Veteran director B Gopal is making his comeback with this film which is a commercial drama laced with a social message. Top writer Sai Madhav Burra is working on the dialogue version of the film.

Balakrishna already gave his nod for the script for this social drama. The dialogue version would be ready in the next couple of months. A top production house is on board to bankroll this interesting project. An official announcement would be made once things settle down. Balakrishna is in plans to move on to his next film soon after he completes Boyapati’s film.