Political force used to shift Atchannaidu to sub-jail: Naidu

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday decried the move to shift Kinjarapu Atchannaidu from the Guntur General Hospital to Vijayawada sub-jail.

Accusing the Jagan government of vendetta politics, Chandrababu Naidu said Atchannaidu was sent to Vijayawada sub-jail at the behest of the ruling dispensation.

“The government has exerted pressure on the hospital management to discharge Atchannaidu. Due procedures were not followed in discharge of Atchannaidu from the hospital. At 5 pm, the hospital management recorded the time of his discharge as 4.20 pm,” Naidu said. He described the arrest as a clear case of political vendetta by the fascist government in the state.

Naidu held the state government responsible for the worsening of Atchnnaidu’s health condition. Despite the first surgery in Tekkali in Srikakulam district, the TDP leader was made to travel more than 500 kms from his home town to Guntur and forced to sit in a car for over 15-17 hours. This has led to second surgery as the bleeding did not stop.

Further, Atchannaidu was subjected to prolonged interrogation that lasted for three days in the Guntur General Hospital without allowing even a day’s break, especially after because he did not completely recover from the second surgery. The interrogation had lasted for about 10 hours and 30 minutes spread over the three days, three hours on the first day, five hours the second day and two hours and 30 minutes the third day.

The ruling government is using investigation agencies to oppress the opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests, Naidu said. The TDP president accused the ruling YSRCP government of ‘misusing’ the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to arrest his colleague.

Recently, Naidu had met Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan to apprise him of the government’s excesses and increasing violation of human rights in Andhra Pradesh. “Leaders who are not yielding to the YSRCP’s arm-twisting tactics are being arrested and false cases are being foisted. Atchnnaidu was arrested because he was vocal about the government’s omissions and commissions,” Naidu told the Governor and submitted a 14-page letter.