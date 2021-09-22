Balakrishna surprises Team Liger in Goa

Nandamuri Balakrishna landed in Goa for the final schedule of his upcoming movie Akhanda. The veteran actor surprised the team of Liger after he landed on the sets of the film yesterday. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are shooting for Liger in Goa from the past two weeks. Balakrishna paid his visit and spent some quality time with the entire team on the sets. The picture of Balakrishna with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee is now viral over the internet.

Balayya and Puri share a close bonding and the duo will soon work together for a film again. The team of Liger is left thrilled with the arrival of Balayya. Liger is said to be a sports drama that has a love story. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey will be seen playing the lead roles and the pending portions are shot in Goa on Vijay Deverakonda and a bunch of foreign fighters. The film releases next year and it is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar jointly.