After fake challans scam, CM Relief Fund scam in AP!

Scams are coming to light one after the other under YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh.

The recent fake challans scam in stamps and registrations department created tremors in all the districts in AP.

It was found that few officials in nexus with brokers have siphoned off Rs 13 crore through fake challans. Of this, Rs 6 crore has been recovered so far.

Latest, CM Relief Fund scam came to light in AP Secretariat.

It was found that few officials and staff in Chief Minister’s Office siphoned off crores of rupees by submitting fake medical bills.

CMRF is meant to help poor people who cannot afford costly treatment in private hospitals.

It was found that CMRF staff secured data of poor people, submitted fake bills and claimed the amount from state government.

The government ordered inquiry into this scam.