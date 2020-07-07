Balayya and Boyapati following a unique plan

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working for an action thriller which is tentatively titled Monarch. The first roar received a thunderous response and Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Several media houses speculated that Balakrishna is finding it tough to get the right leading lady for the movie. Some of them said that the film will have two female leads. Boyapati Srinu issued a clarity about the same.

He said that his team finalized two heroines and one among them would be locked for the role. The title of the film too has been locked and it would be announced at the right time said Boyapati. With the social media and web portals making enough noise about the titles of Tollywood films, most of them are announcing the titles before they are leaked. But Balakrishna and Boyapati are coming up with a unique strategy and they are waiting for the right time to make them official.

Balakrishna will surprise in two different looks for the film. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer.