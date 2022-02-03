Balayya Babu to sit on a dharna in Hindupur

YS Jagan Government’s decision to keep Puttaparthi as the district headquarters for the proposed Hindupur district has forced actor-MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna enter the fray. Balayya Babu is all set to lead a massive rally and then launch a protest fast on Friday in Hndupur. This has become a new headache for the YSRCP.

On Friday, Balayya Babu will sit on Dharna in Hindupur demanding that Hinduput be made the district headquarters instead of Puttaparthi. Balayya would address an all-party meeting and then sit on dharna. A massive ally is also being organised as part of the protest programme.

The people of Hindupur, cutting across political parties, are demanding that Hindupur instead of Puttaparthi be made the headquarters. They are questioning the rationale of making Puttaparthi as the headquarter town. They are pointing out that Hindpur is the headquarter of the Lok sabha constituency and it should naturally be the district headquarters too.

Balayya Babu has categorically said that he would not rest till the government rescinds its decision and changes the headquarters from Puttaparthi to Hindupur. With Balayya Babu joining the dharna, it is likely that pressure is going to be built on the government.