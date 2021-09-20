Bandi Sanjay to undergo drug analysis tests, accepts “White Challenge”

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay has accepted the “White Challenge” initiated by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy meant for public representatives and celebrities to undergo drug analysis tests and prove that they don’t consume drugs.

Revanth Reddy has nominated IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and former Chevella Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for White Challenge asking them to come to Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, Hyderabad at 12 noon on Monday (today) to undergo drug tests along with him.

Konda promptly responded and came to Gun Park. Both Revanth and Konda waited for KTR for about three hours. But KTR did not come and instead filed a defamation case against Revanth Reddy for dragging him into the Tollywood drugs case.

Konda nominated Bandi Sanjay and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar for White Challenge.

Bandi, who is undertaking Padayatra responded to Konda’s nomination on Monday (today) and announced that he will undergo drug tests after completing his padayatra on October 2.

However, there is no response from Praveen Kumar so far.