Rowdy Boys Teaser : High On Energy

Successful producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy is making his acting debut with a film titled Rowdy Boys.

Recently, a single from the movie was released and garnered good response. Now the teaser of Rowdy Boys has been launched. The teaser takes us inside the campus of a college and introduces the characters played by Asish and Anupama Parameswaran. It indicates that the movie is going to be a youthful campus entertainer.

The film is helmed by Hushaaru-fame Harsha Konuganti. Bankrolled by Raju and Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the movie is co-produced by Harshith Reddy.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.

Cinematography is by Madhie ISC, while Madhu is taking care of editing.