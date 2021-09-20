Rowdy Boys Teaser : High On Energy

Successful producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy is making his acting debut with a film titled Rowdy Boys.
Recently, a single from the movie was released and garnered good response. Now the teaser of Rowdy Boys has been launched. The teaser takes us inside the campus of a college and introduces the characters played by Asish and Anupama Parameswaran. It indicates that the movie is going to be a youthful campus entertainer.
The film is helmed by Hushaaru-fame Harsha Konuganti. Bankrolled by Raju and Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the movie is co-produced by Harshith Reddy.
Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.
Cinematography is by Madhie ISC, while Madhu is taking care of editing.
