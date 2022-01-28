Bangarraju 2 weeks Worldwide Collections – Below Par Second Week

Bangarraju has a below-par second week as the film has added 3.20 Cr share worldwide. 2 weeks total of the film now stands at 32 Cr. The film continued its disastrous performance outside AP. It won’t even collect 7cr share in nizam in its full run which is generally a weekend share for medium budget films. The film has slowed down in A.P as well but the job was done for the buyers in the first week here. in the USA, the film is struggling to collect 300 thousand which is disastrous. The film can be termed as above average at best, thanks to own release in Nizam.

Area2 weeks Worldwide CollectionsFirst week Collections4 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsPre Release Business
Nizam6.50 Cr6.05Cr5.65 Cr5.10 Cr3.60Cr1.71 Cr11 Cr (valued)
Ceeded5.70 Cr5.20Cr4.90 Cr4.50 Cr3.20Cr1.65 Cr 6 Cr
UA4.63 Cr4.02Cr3.45 Cr2.75 Cr1.95Cr1.25 Cr4.14 Cr (valued)
Guntur2.75 Cr2.49Cr2.27 Cr2.07 Cr1.66Cr1.24 Cr 3.24 Cr
East3.40 Cr3Cr2.55 Cr2.05 Cr1.45Cr0.91 Cr 2.88 Cr
West2.66 Cr2.47Cr2.10 Cr1.80 Cr1.40Cr0.93 Cr2.60 Cr
Krishna2.11 Cr1.87Cr1.71 Cr1.43 Cr0.98Cr0.46 Cr2.70 Cr
Nellore1.75 Cr1.50Cr1.25 Cr1.10 Cr0.70Cr0.45 Cr1.50 Cr
Total AP/TS29.50 Cr26.60Cr23.88 Cr20.80 Cr14.94Cr8.50 Cr34 Cr
ROI1.10 Cr0.90Cr0.60 Cr 2.50 Cr (valued)
OS 1.30 Cr1.20Cr1 Cr2.50 Cr
Worldwide31.90 Cr28.70Cr22.40 Cr39 Cr

