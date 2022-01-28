Sivakarthikeyan in talks for his second Telugu project?

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is quite delighted with the super success of Doctor. The actor signed his first-ever Telugu film and this would be directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV. Sivakarthikeyan is keen to sign Telugu films and they would also get a wide release in Tamil too. The actor also hiked his fee after the super success of Doctor. As per the latest update, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to sign his second Telugu film.

Bangarraju director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala met Sivakarthikeyan and narrated the script. The talented actor is yet to sign the bilingual. KE Gnanavelraja will produce this interesting film if things fall in the right place. Sivakarthikeyan is done with the shoot of Don and Ayalaan and they will release soon.