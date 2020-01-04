BCG gave a garbage report to kill AP future: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took strong objections to the recommendations of the Boston Consultants Group (BCG) for forming 3 Capital Cities in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu accused the BCG of deliberately destroying the future of AP only to please CM Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law Rohit Reddy is associated with this BCG group which is why the group gave a malicious report which is nothing but a bundle of lies.

Naidu asked why BCG didn’t take note of the fact that Rs 10,000 Cr was already spent on basic infrastructure in Amaravati Capital City. If Jagan Reddy doesn’t want to spend Rs 1 lakh Cr, he need do it. But still, Jagan can continue to use the existing Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Amaravati. He need not spend a single rupee any more to continue his seat of administration here. If Jagan moves Capital City, he will have to spend hundreds of crores in the new place. Naidu wondered why the BCG ignored this all important logic.

Naidu also raised the issue of flood threat in Amaravati which is highlighted in BCG report. He asked why the BCG team did not take note of cyclone threat in Vizag. Also, Kurnool town was ravaged by severe floods a few years ago. No big city or capital city in the world is free from some sort of natural calamities. Naidu questioned the professionalism of BCG as a global group since it commented on the disadvantage of riverside location of Amaravati. Doesn’t BCG know that Dubai was constructed on sandy, loose soils.