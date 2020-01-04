Puri Jagannadh revises the budget for Romantic

Puri Jagannadh made a loud come back with Ismart Shankar and the film minted massive money. Puri Jagannadh is currently producing his son Akash Puri’s upcoming film Romantic. The film will mark the directorial debut of Anil Paduri and Puri himself penned the script, dialogues. Romantic was initially planned on a shoestring budget.

Puri Jagannadh recently watched the rushes and he suggested changes. He even revised the budget of the film after the super success of Ismart Shankar. Mandira Bedi was replaced with Ramya Krishna and the episodes are shot again. Most of the film is canned in Goa. Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma are the lead actors in Romantic and the film releases for summer.