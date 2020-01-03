BCG supports Jagan’s decentralisation: Capital collusion

As expected, the report of the US-based Boston Consultants Group (BCG) came out in favor of CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s move to establish ‘Three Capital Cities’ in the three regions of AP. The BCG team submitted its report to the CM at his Tadepalli Camp Office. Just like GN Rao Committee, the BCG recommendations also were also aimed to suit the requirements of CM Jagan Reddy’s mission to shift Capital out of Amaravati. The BCG has not directly recommended Vizag as the better location for Executive Capital but it has described Amaravati as a financially unviable place.

The BCG has totally disapproved the previous Chandrababu Naidu Regime’s plan to spend Rs 1 lakh Cr on Amaravati Global City construction. This will not bring back any revenue. The BCG agreed with CM’s view that with just 10 per cent funds, a full-fledged Capital City infrastructure can be developed in some other already developed city.

Interestingly, the BCG team recommended development of an education hub in Krishna district. The report suggested division of Andhra Pradesh into six regions for focused development of industrial, agricultural and educational sectors. Interestingly, GN Rao committee themselves briefed the media on their report which triggered criticism. This time, BCG team did not brief the media but it was done by an IAS officer.