‘Bedurulanka 2012’ Teaser: Are you guys ready?

Kartikeya Gummakonda’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is about the hoax that the world would be coming to an end on December 21, 2012. Naive, gullible characters who don’t know better and self-serving manipulators who misuse religious beliefs to hoodwink the residents of Yedurulanka are thrown into the mix.

The film’s teaser, digitally released today by producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments via THE Vijay Deverakonda, captures the storyline well. Writer-director Clax is not content with uni-dimensional characters. Kartikeya is not just a saviour but a romantic youngster who loves sweet-nothings with the village’s young beauty, played by ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty.

Eventually, the hero and his girlfriend form a band of irreverent warriors with five others. When the hero says ‘Están listos muchachos’ (‘Are you guys ready?’), we understand they are up for something game-changing.

Ajay Ghosh’s devious character plots a con with the help of two other shrewd men fooling people in the name of religion. Once their ploy becomes consequential, it seems, the love story takes a backseat and the film becomes a complete dramedy with loads of fun and action.

With comedians like Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, and Vennela Kishore, with character artists like Srikanth Ayyengar, and Goparaju Ramana, ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ looks variegated on the casting side.

Mani Sharma’s background score must be stylish for the scenes to have a greater impact. Viplav Nyasadam’s editing is hopefully inventive. Cinematographers Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and Sunny Kurapati have cranked the camera.