Bellamkonda Suresh responds about the Cheating Case

A cheating case was filed on Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his actor son Sreenivas by a financier in the Central Crime Station. VL Sravan Kumar alleged the Bellamkonda Suresh and his son cheated him for Rs 85 lakhs and never returned back the amount. Sravan Kumar approached the court revealing that Bellamkonda took the amount in installments in 2018 and promised to do a film for him in the direction of Gopichand Malineni. The CCS police registered a case and the investigation is on.

Bellamkonda Suresh interacted with the media today and he warned Sravan Kumar. He said that he is ready to face all the consequences legally. “Sravan Kumar comes from my hometown and there is no financial transaction between us. Any proof about the transaction can be produced before the court. Sravan is just blackmailing me misusing the political support. My son Sreenivas is settling well in his career. I will file a Defamation suit if Sravan fails to produce the proof of the transaction” told Suresh. He also warned Sravan of the consequences for troubling him and his family members.