Bellamkonda’s Bollywood Film Launched

Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas and his debut movie Alludu Seenu director VV Vinayak are foraying into Bollywood with same project and it’s official remake of SS Rajamouli directed and Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi.

The film’s muhurtham ceremony took place today in Hyderabad in presence of the film unit and guests. Rajamouli who attended the event has sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while Rama Rajamouli switched on the camera. AM Ratnam directed the first shot. Sukumar has also attended the event.

The film to be made on lavish budget will be bankrolled by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. Dr. Jayantilal Gada is is the presenter. The film’s shooting also starts from today in a village set.