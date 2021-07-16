Pooja Hegde launches “Aamani Unte” song from ‘Dear Megha’

Gorgeous Pooja Hegde launched the blissful first single “Aamani Unte” from Dear Megha.

Sung by Anurag Kulakarni, “Aamani Unte” is the perfect song to play on loop in a joyful trip into nature. Krishna Kanth’s lyrics brings life to Hari Gowra’s soothing music.

Starring Megha Akash in the Titular role Dear Megha is an official remake of Kannada superhit ‘Dia’ Directed by Sushanth Reddy.

Arjun Dasyan is producing it under Vedaansh Creative Works starring Arun Adith & Arjun Somayajulu as the leads opposite Megha Akash.

While the earlier released first look of ‘Dear Megha’ has already garnered immense buzz, makers are planning to wrap up the post-production & screen this soulful emotional drama soon.