Bhagavanth Kesari’s Teaser In 108+ Screens

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film is titled Bhagavanth Kesari and the title poster received a tremendous response in no time. Meanwhile, the makers revealed Balakrishna’s birthday special to be offered on June 10th.

It’s about the teaser of the movie. Bhagavanth Kesari will have its teaser to be released in another two days on June 10th, as Balakrishna’s birthday special. The teaser will be screened in more than 108 theatres across the world. So, buckle up to see the mass and aggressive avatar of Balakrishna on the big screens.

It’s indeed a clever tactic by the makers. They installed the title poster in 108 places and now they are doing something bigger for the teaser.

Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal are the other lead cast of the movie being made on Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screens banner. Bhagavanth Kesari will arrive in cinemas for Dussehra.