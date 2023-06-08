CBI names Avinash Reddy as A8 in Viveka murder

The CBI on Thursday named Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy as Accused 8 in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder. The CBI filed counter petition in the Telangana high court opposing the bail petition of Avinash Reddy’s father Y S Bhaskara Reddy.

The CBI alleged that Avinash Reddy, along with his father Bhaskara Reddy tried to destroy evidence of the murder. The CBI also alleged that both son and father were trying to mislead the investigation to escape from the crime.

The CBI told the court that both Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy have conspired to destroy evidence and divert the investigation. The CBI said that Avinash Reddy had reached Vivekananda Reddy’s house in one minute after N Sivashankar Reddy called him and informed him about the murder.

The CBI said that the prime accused, Dastagiri, had given a confession statement stating that Gangi Reddy spoke to Avinash Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy at 5.30 am. The CBI further said that both Avinash Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy have mounted pressure on local CI Shankaraiah, not to file a case and not to press for post-mortem.

Avinash Reddy had even told the accused not to cooperate with the CBI in the investigation. Avinash Reddy had tried to influence Dastagiri from giving information to the CBI, said the CBI in the counter petition.

The CBI further told the court that Sivashankar Reddy, Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy have tried to influence Dastagiri and mounted pressure on him not to cooperate with the CBI.