Bhanumathi Ramakrishna Teaser: Quirky and Entertaining

Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is one film that caught everyone’s attention in the recent times. The film’s digital rights are acquired by Aha and it will be streamed on the platform from July 3rd. The makers today released the teaser which is entertaining and reveals about the lead characters Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna. Viva Harsha’s voice over is a treat and filled with fun.

Naveen Chandra, Salony Luthra played the lead roles in this romantic comedy that is directed by Srikanth Nagothi. Naveen Chandra who is waiting for the right break pinned all his hopes on Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. The teaser generates enough buzz on the film. A special screening of Bhanumathi Ramakrishna was held recently and the response was completely positive. Krishiv Productions and Northstar Entertainments are the producers.