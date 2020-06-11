Bhanumathi Ramakrishna to have a Digital Release

A few weeks ago the trailer of a small film ‘Bhanumathi Ramakrishna’ was out and it created a splash. The film is a new age drama that is loaded with romance, entertainment and is backed by strong emotional content. The film is directed by Srikanth Nagothi and is produced by Northstar Entertainments, Krishiv Productions, Handpicked Stories. As per the update, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is now heading for a digital release.

Allu Aravind’s Aha acquired the digital streaming rights of Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. The film will have its digital release in the last week of June. Naveen Chandra, Salony Luthra, Raja played the lead roles in the film. Naveen Chandra who has been waiting for a big break pinned many hopes on this film.