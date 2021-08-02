Bheemla Nayak Books A Date In Sankranthi Season

Sankranthi 2022 is going to be a real belter. We have three films – Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, and F3 already announced for the festive season and now, we have the fourth – Pawan Kalyan – Rana’s yet-to-be-tiled film entering the race.

The movie is announced for January 12th now. The announcement has been made with a small video taken during the first single recording. Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram, Director Sagar K Chandra, and Thaman are seen in the video and going by what we hear in the video, we are in for an energetic chartbuster from Thaman.

The first single will be arriving very soon, the makers announced. Sithara Entertainments is bankrolling the film on a grand scale. It will be a treat to watch Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in a serious duel for this Sankranthi. Pawan Kalyan fans are eager waiting to see Bheemla Nayak in action.