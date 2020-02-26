Bheeshma director’s next project locked

Venky Kudumula shot fame with his debut film Chalo. His second film Bheeshma is a huge success and it even brought back Nithiin to success streak. Venky Kudumula has been approached by several filmmakers after the super success of Chalo and the young director too took advances from several top producers. He signed his next film for UV Creations and he started working on the script.

The basic plot got locked recently and Venky Kudumula will work on the script for the next couple of months after which he would approach the perfect actors who fit well for his script. UV Creations and Venky Kudumula have zeroed in a couple of actors and things will be finalized in the next couple of months. Soon after this project, Venky will work with Mythri Movie Makers.