Bhoomi Shetty’s FL In Mahakali: Looks Fierce

Mahakali marks the third movie from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, with the HanuMan maker serving as the showrunner, and Puja Aparna directing. Produced by Rizwan Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios, and presented by RK Duggal, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna makes his Telugu debut in a powerful character as Shukracharya.

Today, the makers introduced the main character of the movie as Maha. With her face painted in sacred red and black, detailed white designs showing divine power, and eyes that seem to see through darkness, Bhoomi looks fierce and wild here.

Bhoomi’s transformation shows the team’s strong effort to keep things real and powerful. The choice to cast a new actress shows that the filmmakers wanted to show the true spirit of Mahakali.

The shoot of the movie is presently underway and the post-production formalities are also progressing at fast pace.