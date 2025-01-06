x
Home > Movie News

Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases

Published on January 6, 2025 by swathy

Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases

Sankranthi happens to be the best season for Telugu films and every year 3-4 films test their fate during the holiday season. This year, three biggies are in the race and there is a massive bet on all these films. Game Changer is the next release for Ram Charan after RRR. Shankar is the mastermind behind the film and the expectations are huge. The distributors are betting big and the film is sold for fancy prices across the globe. Game Changer is the biggest bet among the releases considering the budgets and the business deals. Game Changer is the only pan-Indian film among the Sankranthi releases. The trailer is quite impressive and the visuals are grand. The film’s producer Dil Raju said that Game Changer is the perfect comeback for him and director Shankar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has an impressive track record in the recent years. All his films ended up as money spinners. He is testing his luck with Daaku Maharaaj directed by Bobby. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and Balayya is presented in multiple shades. There are good expectations on the film and it releases on January 12th. Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam is making huge noise and the film is racing ahead in promotions and expectations. All the three songs are impressive and Sankranthiki Vastunnam will be the first choice for family crowds during the Sankranthi season. The makers too did good business considering the range of the film and the stiff competition involved. The film would leave the makers in profits if the digital deal is closed. All the three Sankranthi releases are carrying good expectations and they are sold out for hefty prices. The target for these films is fixed and they have to fare extremely well to attain breakeven mark.

