Game Changer Tamil Controversy: Bigger damage for Lyca

Lyca Productions is one of the top production houses in Tamil. Their drift with Shankar costed a bomb for Lyca and the shoot of Indian 2 was delayed by years. The film finally released last year and it ended up as a debacle. Kamal Haasan and Shankar decided to do Indian 3 and Lyca too responded on a positive note. A song along with the patch works pending for Indian 3. After Indian 2 was rejected badly, there are no takers for Indian 3. Lyca too has to repay the dues of Indian 2 to the distributors and exhibitors.

Frankly telling, the shoot of Game Changer was delayed because of Indian 2. After the issues of Indian 2 were sorted, Ram Charan and Dil Raju asked Shankar to complete Indian 2 and they kept Game Changer in waiting mode. This costed a bomb for Dil Raju and his production house. If Game Changer ends up as a super hit, there would be enough buzz around Indian 3. The makers can marlet the film well. Shankar too clearly informed that Indian 3 will release only after the release of Game Changer. But Lyca Productions is trying to stall the release of Game Changer in Tamil Nadu instead of supporting the film. This is not the right move from Lyca at this tough time. They should rethink again before proceeding further.