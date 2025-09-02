x
Home > Politics

Big Breaking: Kavitha Suspended from BRS

Published on September 2, 2025 by swathy

Big Breaking: Kavitha Suspended from BRS

After a dramatic turn of events, BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao has suspended his daughter K. Kavitha from the party. The decision was confirmed through an official statement released by the party on Tuesday.

The suspension comes in the wake of Kavitha’s recent remarks on the senior leaders of the party. She openly alleged that irregularities were carried out by Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, while claiming that her father, KCR, was innocent. These statements were seen as indirect acceptance that the party itself was involved in irregularities.

Her dissent has been building for months. On April 27, after the Rajotsava meeting, she wrote a letter to her father questioning internal decisions. That letter surfaced on May 22 while she was in the United States. On returning the very next day, she launched a press conference targeting her own party leaders. By May 25, she escalated matters further with indirect attacks on KTR and Harish Rao. On August 3, she criticized Jagadeesh Reddy, and on September 1, after another US visit, she directly accused Harish Rao and Santosh Rao of wrongdoing in Kaleshwaram.

With every statement, Kavitha widened the rift within BRS. Her actions not only undermined the leadership but also gave ammunition to rivals who have long questioned the party’s credibility. Faced with mounting pressure and the risk of losing control, KCR was forced to act decisively. The suspension of Kavitha now stands as a defining moment. What was once seen as a strong family-driven party is now battling internal cracks and a looming question: Can BRS survive this storm?

