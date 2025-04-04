Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Superstar Rajinikanth is almost done with the shoot of Coolie, the most awaited Tamil film which will have a pan-Indian release. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was initially planned for summer 2025 release but Rajinikanth fell ill and the shooting schedules were pushed. Anirudh will soon kick-start the re-recording work and the team is now keen to release the film during the Independence Day weekend this year. Coolie would head for a clash with War 2 and the film features Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles.

The team of War 2 have sealed and announced the release date months ago and they have reconfirmed the release recently. Coolie team is now considering an August 14th release and an announcement is expected to be made today. There are also speculations that the team is considering a Diwali release for the film. Coolie has a list of top rated actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John in other important roles. War 2 and Coolie clash would be the biggest one in Indian cinema if it happens.