x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Superstar Rajinikanth is almost done with the shoot of Coolie, the most awaited Tamil film which will have a pan-Indian release. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was initially planned for summer 2025 release but Rajinikanth fell ill and the shooting schedules were pushed. Anirudh will soon kick-start the re-recording work and the team is now keen to release the film during the Independence Day weekend this year. Coolie would head for a clash with War 2 and the film features Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles.

The team of War 2 have sealed and announced the release date months ago and they have reconfirmed the release recently. Coolie team is now considering an August 14th release and an announcement is expected to be made today. There are also speculations that the team is considering a Diwali release for the film. Coolie has a list of top rated actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John in other important roles. War 2 and Coolie clash would be the biggest one in Indian cinema if it happens.

Next Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket Previous Suresh Gopi indirectly drags Mammootty’s name in Parliament
else

TRENDING

image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Latest

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Most Read

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink